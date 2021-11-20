THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The American Red Cross deployed to help families whose homes were burned late Friday night in Thornton. Two of three homes on Columbine Circle were destroyed.
Everyone was able to escape, and officials say there were no injuries.
The home where the fire started was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived. The fire then spread to two other homes forcing a third alarm fire response.
"I did hear sirens, but it didn't occur to me that it was that close, but then I smelt the smoke and we headed out and we got just over there and I saw the huge flames," said Steve Gress, a neighbor.
A 9-year-old neighbor stepped up to help when she saw what was happening. She and her father handed out water to homeowners and firefighters at the scene.
“Who knows they might need it. They might need water. They might not have water,” the girl said.
What caused the fire is being investigated.