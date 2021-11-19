THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Thornton rushed to a burning home at 13283 Columbine Circle on Friday night. When crews arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.
There was concern that the fire had spread to two neighboring homes.
The fire was upgraded to a three-alarm fire with additional resources from Westminster, Adams County and Federal Heights firefighters among other stations.
TFD was dispatched to a structure fire at 13283 Columbine Cr. Upon arrival home was found fully engulfed with 2 exposures to the neighboring homes. Call was upgraded to a 3 alarm fire with assistance from @NMFirePIO @SACFD200 @WestyFire @adamscountyfire @fedheights. pic.twitter.com/tl55d239U0
— Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) November 20, 2021
What caused the fire is being investigated.