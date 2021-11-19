CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Thornton rushed to a burning home at 13283 Columbine Circle on Friday night. When crews arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.

There was concern that the fire had spread to two neighboring homes.

The fire was upgraded to a three-alarm fire with additional resources from Westminster, Adams County and Federal Heights firefighters among other stations.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

