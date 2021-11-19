DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport has made some changes to its parking setup ahead of the holiday travel rush. The Pikes Peak shuttle lot is now open, and the plan is for it to stay open 24/7 through Jan. 6.
The East Economy Lot is closed/a>.
The airport said the Pikes Peak lot is more spacious and cheaper to park at — $8 a day, compared to about $17 a day at the economy lot.
The west entrance into the Pikes Peak lot is currently closed due to construction, so drivers should take Peña Boulevard, exit at 75th Ave., head east to North Elk St. and turn right into the lot.
Due to the ongoing bus driver shortage, the shuttle services from the Pikes Peak lot will be reduced, so passengers who park there should allow themselves an extra 45 minutes to get to the terminal.
The airport still needs to hire about 20 more bus drivers in order to open all the parking lots permanently.
