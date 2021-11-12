DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport is making more changes for holiday travelers, this time with a goal of addressing the high price of parking. It means closing the East Economy lot in order to open the Pikes Peak shuttle lot, with the possibility of opening the Mt. Elbert shuttle lot as well.

The airport will close the East Economy Lot to incoming vehicles starting on Monday morning. That closure will allow the airport to move the shuttles to those less-expensive outlying lots.

Starting Friday, Nov. 19 and through Jan. 6, the airport will open the Pikes Peak shuttle lot 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The airport closed the Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert lots during the pandemic and has had a hard time filling shuttle driver positions as passenger traffic has returned.

It costs $8 a day to park in the Pikes Peak lot. The airport warns the ongoing driver shortages means reduced service. Passengers should allow an extra 45 minutes to get to the terminal. Officials recommend passengers be inside the terminal 2 hours before their boarding time.

When travelers return to Denver International Airport, they need to get the shuttle back to the Pikes Peak lot on the east side of the terminal on Level 5, island 3 near 511. That’s the same door where they will be dropped to catch their flight.

The Pikes Peak lot is at 7th Avenue and North Elk Street. You can only get in from the Elk Street entrance, as the west entrance is closed for construction. Be sure to follow the signs.

If the Pikes Peak lot fills up, the airport will open the Mt. Elbert shuttle lot. Opening the shuttle lots will provide another 12,000 spaces during the holiday season.

If you are planning on parking at the airport, it’s best to check the status of the lots here. You can even figure out how much it will cost to park as well as finding about off-airport shuttle parking and other ways to get to the airport including the A Line Commuter train.

