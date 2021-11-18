DENVER (CBS4) – Tay Anderson has filed a $1 million defamation lawsuit. The Denver School Board member is suing the group Black Lives Matter 5280, members of its leadership team and other activists.
Anderson says they all played a role in planning and publishing over 60 false allegations of sexual assault against him.
It comes months after two separate investigations failed to find any evidence to support the claims, although they did reveal that he had acted in an inappropriate manner.
Anderson says the investigation cost him countless job opportunities, fear over the safety of his family and that it hurt the work of Denver Public Schools.