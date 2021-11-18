MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4) – Wednesday night, Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a Montrose Police Department investigation of a woman who is believed to be kidnapped.
According to CBI, investigators believe suspect Tre Richardson, 27, kidnapped Angela O’Neill, 41, who was last seen at 5:50 p.m.
The two could be traveling in a dark blue 2003 Ford Windstar with silver trim on the bottom and Colorado license plate CGX-453.
Richardson is believed to be armed and dangerous and possibly heading to the Mesa County area.
Anyone who sees them is advised to avoid approaching and call 911 or Montrose PD at 970-249-9110.