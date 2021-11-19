MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirmed suspect Tre Richardson, 27, is in custody in connection to the suspected kidnapping of Angela O’Neill, 41, who was still missing Friday.
An Endangered Missing Person Alert was issued for O’Neill Wednesday night after witnesses say they saw Richardson force her from a home in Montrose.
O’Neill has brown hair and brown eyes. She is described as being 5-feet, 6-inches tall and approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen in 100 Block of South San Juan Avenue around 5:50 p.m. the evening of her disappearance.
The suspect vehicle, a Ford Windstar minivan, was also recovered by investigators.
Anyone with information can call Montrose Police Department at 970-249-9110 or 911.
