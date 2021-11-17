CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council has voted to move forward on a new initiative that would ban flavored tobacco and vape juices. There is still a final vote that includes the full council.

exhaling smoke from an electronic cigarette vaping

(credit: EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

A safety committee postponed the vote last month. The ban is aimed at reducing youth tobacco use.

If passed, it would ban the sale of flavored vaping products, hookah, chewing tobacco and menthol cigarettes.

