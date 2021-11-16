ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Estes Park residents rushed to pack up what they could as a fire blazed through wilderness on Kruger Rock. The Kruger Rock Fire started Tuesday morning after an issue with power lines sparked the blaze.

It pushed east towards Highway 36 in high winds and is estimated at 115 acres in size as of 3 p.m.

“It was about 7:15 a.m., and the power went out. I assumed it was the wind, however I looked out down from my house, and I thought ‘That’s strange. Those lights are on, and the power’s off.’ The lights kept getting bigger and bigger. I got my binoculars, and I realized there was a grass fire about 3/4 mile down from our house. Within 20 minutes it expanded probably up to about 20 acres,” said Tom Street.

Highway 36 is closed at Mall Road in Estes Park and at Apple Valley Road.

One resident told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann she was prepared for something like this.

“I keep a suitcase packed with cash at all times and everything I need to stay overnight somewhere else. You may have two minutes or two seconds to get out. These winds are really treacherous and they blow embers onto your roof,” said Susan Wolf. “You don’t want to think about what to take.”

Mandatory evacuations are ordered for homes and businesses in Hermit Park (around Little Valley Road and Fish Creek Road, just west of Kruger Rock); Meadowdale and south to the Boulder County line, to include Big Elk Meadows and Pinewood Springs west of Highway 36; and from Pole Hill Road to Panorama Peak area on the east side of Highway 36.

Voluntary evacuations are also in place near those areas.

LINK: Larimer County Kruger Rock Fire Info Website

Those seeking overnight shelter can head to the YMCA of the Rockies at 2515 Tunnel Road. Small pets are welcome there. LifeBridge Church is also offering overnight shelter at 10345 Ute Hwy.

The American Red Cross of Northern Colorado is helping with the response to the fire.