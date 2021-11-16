ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters responded to a new wildfire in Estes Park Tuesday morning. It is named the Kruger Rock Fire and it was estimated at 75 acres in size about 3 hours after it started.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for homes and businesses in Hermit Park in the southern part of the Colorado tourist town. The urgent evacuation order in Hermit Park affects homes around Little Valley Road and Fish Creek Road, which is just west of Kruger Rock. A voluntary evacuation order was also put in place for the Meadowdale area.

Additionally, voluntary evacuations were ordered “along Highway 36 from approximately mile marker 9, south to the Boulder County line, including Big Elk Meadows and Pinewood Springs,” according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Wind gusts were being measured at 45 mph in the Little Valley area where the fire broke out, according to CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. High winds are expected to continue there throughout the day.

The Estes Park Event Center is now functioning as an evacuation center. That’s located at 1125 Rooftop Way.

“Residents and business occupants in the area of Hermit Park should evaucuate due to immediate and imminent danger. Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business. … Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area,” Larimer County emergency managers wrote in an alert.

Heavy smoke was seen from Copter4 near the scene of the blaze. The smoke could be seen from much of the northern part of Colorado’s Front Range.

The cause of the Kruger Rock Fire is undetermined so far. It was first reported just before 7 a.m.