Colorado ICU Nurse: Many COVID Patients Still Don't Believe Virus Is Real, Blame Hospital For Illness: 'They're Calling You A Murderer'Kathleen Combs has been in some of the most uncomfortable places of our times. She has now spent 19 months working in UCHealth Hospital’s COVID ICU.

New COVID Vaccine Protocols Take Effect At Ball Arena & Paramount TheatreThose attending events at Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre will either need to prove their are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative test result from within 72 hours of the event.

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations Continue To Rise, Unvaccinated Patients Partly Driving The IncreaseAs hospitalizations climb in Colorado, hospitals continue to struggle with stress on their systems.

CDPHE: All Colorado Adults Can Get Booster Shot When DueAll Colorado adults are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot six months after their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Cat Tests Positive For Bubonic Plague In EvergreenA cat is sick with the plague in Jefferson County after possibly coming in contact with a sick rodent.

COVID In Colorado: 11,000+ Children Ages 5-11 Get Their First COVID VaccineMore than 11,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received their first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.