ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – New video shows the moments a good Samaritan jumped in to stop an active shooter in Arvada. Johnny Hurley was later shot and killed by an Arvada police officer who mistakenly believed Hurley was also a suspect.
Video shows the chaos after the gunman, Ronald Troyke, ambushed and killed Arvada police officer Gordon Beesley.
Hurley is seen reacting to hearing the gunshots inside a store nearby. He runs out and pulls out a handgun from his waistband.
As he takes cover and scans the area, Hurley shoots Troyke as he was walking toward Olde Town Arvada.
Afterward, Hurley picked up Troyke's rifle, and that's when a police officer found Hurley and shot him.
On Monday, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced it will not file criminal charges against the officer. Officials added Hurley played a pivotal role in preventing the shooting getting any worse.