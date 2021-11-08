ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The First Judicial District Attorney, Alexis King, held a news conference on Monday surrounding the office’s investigation into a deadly shooting in Olde Town Arvada in June. Arvada police officer Gordon Beesley and citizen Johnny Hurley were both shot and killed.

The chaos started when people called 911 to report an officer was shot in Olde Town Arvada. Officer Beesley responded and was shot by the suspect, Ronald Troyke. Arvada police say the man who shot and killed one of their own “hated” police officers.

Hurley was at a local store when he heard gunshots and ran outside. He engaged with Troyke, shooting and killing him. Other responding officers arrived and saw Hurley with an AR-style rifle and a handgun and shot and killed him.

The district attorney announced they will not file criminal charges against the officer involved in the deadly shooting of Hurley.

“The officer here had objectively reasonable grounds to believe and did believe that he and other people were in imminent danger of being killed that day,” King said.

She says her office praises Hurley’s actions.

“We will remember him for his selflessness,” she said. “We lost two people when the mass shooter brought violence to Olde Town Arvada.”

King called the decision a “profound responsibility” and hoped it would bring healing to the community. She says her office reviewed mounds of evidence including 3,200 photographs.

“Over 1,000 pages of reports by the Lakewood Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wheat Ridge Police Department, Golden Police Department and other local and federal law enforcement agencies,” she said.

According to the DA’s office, the officer saw Hurley handling a rifle while he holstered a handgun. The officer opened a door, took aim at Hurley and fired three shots.

The district attorney’s office received a report from the Critical Incident Response Team led by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 9.

“As with any case where criminal charges are considered, we want to arrive at the right decision based on the law and the evidence,” the office stated in response to a protest demanding answers in late September.

Hurley’s mother released the following statement provided by her attorney: