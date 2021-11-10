DENVER (CBS4) – Those attending events at Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre will either need to prove their are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative test result from within 72 hours of the event. The changes take effect Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The changes, announced in October, apply to anyone 12 years and older. Masks are mandatory for anyone 2 years and older.
"The decision to institute these protocols for all events reinforces KSE's continued commitment to ensure that the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff, performers and athletes is our top priority," said Matt Hutchings, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Kroenke Sorts and Entertainment.
Find more information about Ball Arena protocols here and more information about protocols at Paramount Theatre here.