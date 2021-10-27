DENVER (CBS4)– Starting Nov. 10, Ball Arena will require all people attending events, working staff and team personnel ages 12 and older to present proof of their COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to the specific event.
Attendees under the age of 12 will not be required to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test, but must wear a face mask at all times. All staff and attendees ages 2 and older will be required to wear a face mask at all times regardless of their vaccination status.
"After consultation with local, state and federal government and health authorities along with the guidance of the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL), National Lacrosse League (NLL) and in consultation with national concert promoters and entertainment providers, the decision to institute these protocols for all events reinforces KSE's continued commitment to ensure that the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff, performers and athletes is our top priority," said Matt Hutchings, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement. "The verification process for the proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will take place outside of the entrances at each facility and we encourage our fans to arrive early, come prepared with the required documentation for entry and to wear a face mask at all times while inside the venue except when eating and drinking."
Additional Information From Ball Arena/Paramount Theatre:
For events that take place on November 10, 2021 and after, additional information and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for Ball Arena can be found at https://www.ballarena.com/newsafetyprotocols/ and for Paramount Theatre at https://www.paramountdenver.com/newsafetyprotocols.
For events that take place now through November 9, 2021, additional information and FAQs for Ball Arena can be found at https://www.ballarena.com/welcomebacktoballarena and for Paramount Theatre at https://www.paramountdenver.com/welcomebacktoparamount/.