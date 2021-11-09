CBSN DenverWatch Now
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield city officials say all permanent outdoor restrooms will close one hour after dusk. It’s a move to try and avoid being targeted by vandals.

Last week, police said someone chopped down a tree at Quail Creek Park as part of a TikTok challenge.

(credit: City of Broomfield)

Investigators are asking anyone who may know about the vandalism to please contact the city.

(credit: City of Broomfield)

