BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield city officials say all permanent outdoor restrooms will close one hour after dusk. It’s a move to try and avoid being targeted by vandals.
Last week, police said someone chopped down a tree at Quail Creek Park as part of a TikTok challenge.
Investigators are asking anyone who may know about the vandalism to please contact the city.
