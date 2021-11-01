CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Broomfield News

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Broomfield is asking for help when it comes to recent acts of vandalism. One of them happened in Quail Creek Park.

(credit: City of Broomfield)

READ MORE: Denver Weather: Heavy Snow Heading For Parts Of Colorado

Authorities believe that the tree was chopped down as part of a TikTok challenge.

READ MORE: Protester In Denver Believes He Was 'Purposely' Shot By Denver Police

(credit: City of Broomfield)

MORE NEWS: Gov. Jared Polis Releases State Budget Proposal Which Addresses Variety Of Issues

Investigators are asking anyone who may know about the vandalism to please contact the city.

Jennifer McRae