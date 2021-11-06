DENVER (CBS4) – As Congress passed President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis praised the action. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday.

“I’m thrilled that Congress has passed with bipartisan support this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve our roads, create new jobs, improve our drinking water, and tackle climate change,” he said partly in a statement on Saturday morning.

Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members opposed it.

President Biden called it a “monumental step forward for the nation.”

“Finally, infrastructure week,” Biden told reporters. “I’m so happy to say that: infrastructure week.”

Congressman Joe Neguse, who represents Colorado’s 2nd District, praised the passage, specifically investments to wildfire prevention.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act which the House PASSED yesterday includes several key priorities for #Colorado: Major investments in wildfire prevention 🔥 & forest programs 🌳 Upgrades to our power grid💡 & reauth of the secure rural schools program 📝 — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) November 6, 2021

Rep. Lauren Boebert, representing Colorado’s 3rd District, says the bill should not have passed.

Democrats did not pass the “infrastructure” bill. RINOs did. The final vote should have been 215-219, but 13 Rs helped Pelosi get this passed ushering in the $4.3 trillion BBB. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) November 6, 2021

Sen. John Hickenlooper shared a video message on Twitter saying “we’re just getting started.”

Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is the largest climate bill in U.S. history – and we're just getting started! pic.twitter.com/dK1Q23D0ys — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) November 6, 2021

Earlier this summer, Polis signed an infrastructure plan said to invest in electric vehicle charging capabilities and a modern transportation system “that will drive Colorado’s economic comeback” among other initiatives.

CBS News reports the House vowed to vote on the Build Back Better bill as it currently reads by the week of Nov. 15.