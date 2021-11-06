CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – As Congress passed President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis praised the action. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday.

“I’m thrilled that Congress has passed with bipartisan support this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve our roads, create new jobs, improve our drinking water, and tackle climate change,” he said partly in a statement on Saturday morning.

Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members opposed it.

President Biden called it a “monumental step forward for the nation.”

“Finally, infrastructure week,” Biden told reporters. “I’m so happy to say that: infrastructure week.”

Congressman Joe Neguse, who represents Colorado’s 2nd District, praised the passage, specifically investments to wildfire prevention.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, representing Colorado’s 3rd District, says the bill should not have passed.

Sen. John Hickenlooper shared a video message on Twitter saying “we’re just getting started.”

Earlier this summer, Polis signed an infrastructure plan said to invest in electric vehicle charging capabilities and a modern transportation system “that will drive Colorado’s economic comeback” among other initiatives.

CBS News reports the House vowed to vote on the Build Back Better bill as it currently reads by the week of Nov. 15.

 

