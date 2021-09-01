DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s elected leaders urged Congress to help fund infrastructure projects around the state that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Jared Polis, Sen. John Hickenlooper and Rep. Joe Neguse spoke at Union Station on Wednesday.
They were joined by Colorado labor and climate leaders. Hickenlooper helped write a bipartisan infrastructure bill that includes $57 billion for Colorado.
The money will go toward rail projects, transit projects and electric vehicle infrastructure.
"The best way to fight back against climate change is to build resiliency and to begin building the infrastructure that is going to help us stop this trend to a hotter planet and move us back in the direction… now, it's going to take us decades, but in a direction where we begin to regain a state of equilibrium," said Hickenlooper.
Hickenlooper also said federal funding will speed up the projects already underway in our state and reduce the tax burden on Coloradans.