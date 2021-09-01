Ralphie VI Set To Debut For The Colorado Buffaloes On Friday NightAfter months of training, Ralphie VI is set to debut on Friday night when CU hosts UNC to kick off the 2021 college football season.

After Swimmer With Diabetes Glucose Monitor Was Disallowed At Colorado State Meet, Family Files LawsuitThe lawsuit states that the issue is the swimmer -- Ethan Orr, 16 -- was wearing tape over a glucose monitor.

'Easily The Best Defense In The League': Former Broncos Linebacker Brandon Marshall Sees Similarities Between Super Bowl 50 Defense And This Team'sFormer Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall, who was a starter on the Broncos Super Bowl 50 defense which finished the season ranked first in the NFL, sees similarities between the 2021 defense and his former team.

CBS4 Fan Poll: How many games do you think the Broncos will win this season?Take the CBS4 Sports poll.

Denver Broncos Defense Completes Preseason Without Allowing A TouchdownThe Broncos defense completed an entire preseason without allowing a touchdown.

AFC West Preview: Kansas City Chiefs 'Clearly The Team To Beat,' Says CBS4's Michael SpencerThe Chiefs have won the AFC West the last five seasons, though the Broncos, Chargers and Raiders will be looking to end that run.