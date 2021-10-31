COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two juveniles and two adults are dead after an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday in the far northern part of the Colorado Springs area. It happened in the morning on the 1300 block of Pleier Drive.
When deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene after an emergency call they said the seriousness of the discovery caused them to send out a reverse 911 call to people within 2 miles of the area. People were told “to shelter in place, lock their doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls,” according to a news release from the department. A few hours later the order was rescinded.
On Sunday authorities said they do not believe there is a threat to the community.
Anyone with information about the case that might be able to help investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s tipline at 719-520-6666.
The exact ages and identities of those who are dead has not been released.