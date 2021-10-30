CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, El Paso County News, El Paso County Sheriff, Shelter In Place

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place order for those near Pleier Drive and Walsen Road on Saturday afternoon. The order was in effect for a 2 mile radius.

The order was later lifted at 2:15 p.m. Sheriff’s officials said residents can resume normal activities.

 

Details about the circumstances surrounding the order were not released. The sheriff’s office only says there was heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

