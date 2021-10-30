COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place order for those near Pleier Drive and Walsen Road on Saturday afternoon. The order was in effect for a 2 mile radius.
The order was later lifted at 2:15 p.m. Sheriff’s officials said residents can resume normal activities.
10-30-2021 2:16 PM: Law enforcement has resolved the situation in the area of 1350-1398 Pleier Drive. Please resume normal activities. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. https://t.co/eVA2DbFVV0
— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 30, 2021
Details about the circumstances surrounding the order were not released. The sheriff’s office only says there was heavy law enforcement presence in the area.