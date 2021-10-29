AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Fire investigators are asking for help in finding the suspects responsible for a deadly fire on this day a year ago. One person died when flames swept through an apartment complex on Galena Street and 16th Avenue.
READ MORE: Colorado Is 'Oh So Close' To Seeing Northern Lights This Halloween Weekend
Investigators say arson is suspected. They also released a new photo of a possible suspect.
Some residents jumped out their windows to safety late on Oct. 29, 2020. Several people were hurt.
READ MORE: National Jewish Academy Students Kick Off Halloween Early
Most of the third floor of the building was destroyed. Approximately 60 people were also displaced.
The reward for information that helps lead Aurora investigators to the suspect is $5,000.MORE NEWS: Mayor Michael Hancock Drums Up Support On Bond Measure
Anyone with information regarding the fire’s cause or who recognizes the person of interest in the images is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com.