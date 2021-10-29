CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Aurora Fire, Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Fire investigators are asking for help in finding the suspects responsible for a deadly fire on this day a year ago. One person died when flames swept through an apartment complex on Galena Street and 16th Avenue.

(credit: Aurora Fire)

Investigators say arson is suspected. They also released a new photo of a possible suspect.

Some residents jumped out their windows to safety late on Oct. 29, 2020. Several people were hurt.

Fatal Fire in Aurora

(credit: CBS)

Most of the third floor of the building was destroyed. Approximately 60 people were also displaced.

(credit: Aurora Fire)

The reward for information that helps lead Aurora investigators to the suspect is $5,000.

Anyone with information regarding the fire’s cause or who recognizes the person of interest in the images is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com.

Danielle Chavira