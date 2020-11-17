CBSN DenverWatch Now
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The investigation into the deadly apartment fire at the Galena Apartments has been officially declared an arson and a homicide. The search continues for the suspect responsible for intentionally setting the fire.

The 2-alarm fire on Oct. 29 began at the Galena Apartments at 1600 Galena Street after 11:45 p.m. Some residents jumped out their windows to safety and several people were hurt. One person died.

Fatal Fire in Aurora

(credit: CBS)

Most of the third floor of the building was destroyed. Approximately 60 people were also displaced.

(credit: Aurora Fire)

The reward for information that helps lead Aurora investigators to the suspect in a deadly apartment fire is $5,000.

Anyone with information regarding the fire’s cause or who recognizes the person of interest in the images is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com.

