AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The investigation into the deadly apartment fire at the Galena Apartments has been officially declared an arson and a homicide. The search continues for the suspect responsible for intentionally setting the fire.
Update: The October 29th fire at 1600 N. Galena St has officially been ruled arson and the resulting fatality a homicide. As previously posted, the reward money has been increased to $5,000. Please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720-913-STOP (7867) with any info. pic.twitter.com/NFN9VEooSM
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) November 17, 2020
The 2-alarm fire on Oct. 29 began at the Galena Apartments at 1600 Galena Street after 11:45 p.m. Some residents jumped out their windows to safety and several people were hurt. One person died.
Most of the third floor of the building was destroyed. Approximately 60 people were also displaced.
The reward for information that helps lead Aurora investigators to the suspect in a deadly apartment fire is $5,000.
Anyone with information regarding the fire’s cause or who recognizes the person of interest in the images is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com.