DENVER (CBS4) – A man attacked a flight attendant during an American Airlines flight allegedly and the plane was diverted to Denver International Airport. American Airlines Flight 976 landed safely in Colorado on Wednesday night.
The flight departed from JFK International Airport in New York and was bound for John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana in the Los Angeles area. The attack happened while the plane was over Ohio.
The passenger was taken into custody by law enforcement. The flight attendant was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.
“We are outraged by the reports of what took place on board. Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines. We are working with law enforcement to support our team member and pursue prosecution,” American Airlines officials said in a statement to CBS Los Angeles.
“If you’re not prepared to wear a mask you’re not prepared to fly is kind of the moral of the story. That’s why he was angered,” Mackenzie Rose, a passenger, said.
American Airlines officials, however, said they don’t believe the attack was related to masks.
Rose said the flight attendant was a woman. She called the attack “absolutely absurd and ridiculous.”
American Airlines said the suspect will no longer be allowed to fly on their airline.