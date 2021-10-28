DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned that no arrest has been made after what the FBI calls a “physical altercation” aboard an American Airlines flight Wednesday night. American Airlines Flight 976 was diverted and landed safely at Denver International Airport. It departed from JFK International Airport in New York and was bound for John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana in the Los Angeles area.

There was allegedly an attack on a flight attendant.

The attack allegedly happened while the plane was over Ohio.

The United States Attorney’s Office and the FBI are investigating the case. They said in a statement that they take “seriously all matters involving potential threats to the safety of airline flights, crew, or passengers.”

A passenger was contacted by law enforcement at the airport but apparently they didn’t end up being placed under arrest. The flight attendant was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

“We are outraged by the reports of what took place on board,” American Airlines officials said in a statement to CBS Los Angeles. “Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines. We are working with law enforcement to support our team member and pursue prosecution.”

Mackenzie Rose, a passenger on the plane, said she thought the attack was over wearing a mask but American Airlines officials said they don’t believe that was the case.

Rose said the flight attendant was a woman. She called the attack “absolutely absurd and ridiculous.”