Colorado Doctor Says Better To Get COVID Vaccine Than Soon-To-Be Approved Merck TreatmentThe FDA is reviewing a request from drugmaker Merck to approve a pill to treat COVID-19.

Federal Judge Sides With Douglas County Schools On Face Mask Requirements LawsuitA federal judge granted a request by the Douglas County School District for a temporary restraining order to block new relaxed mask rules imposed by the county's Board of Health.

11 African Lions Test Positive For COVID At Denver ZooZookeepers in Denver are caring for 11 African lions that have tested positive for COVID.

Judge Expected To Rule On Douglas County Schools Mask Lawsuit On TuesdayA federal judge is expected to rule Tuesday on a request by the Douglas County School District for a temporary restraining order to block new relaxed mask rules imposed by the county's Board of Health.

World Stroke Day Is Oct. 29: Know The Signs And SymptomsWorld Stroke Day is coming up on Friday. Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death in America. Despite that, only about half of Americans can name a single sign or symptom of a stroke.

With Vaccination Rates Lower For Latino Community, Doctor Says Door-To-Door Campaigns Help Build TrustColorado state data shows that about 72% of Coloradans are fully vaccinated so far, however, the vaccination rates in some communities are lagging behind.