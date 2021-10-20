DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Douglas County School District is suing the county’s new health department. The school district says the new mask rules put medically at-risk students in danger.
The newly-formed Douglas County Board of Health approved a new public health order earlier this month allowing children and adults to have an exemption to mask requirements and allowing people who are asymptomatic to avoid quarantine. The policy would allow parents to send their students to schools without masks and teachers to stop wearing one while in school.
The school district claims this policy violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Douglas County separated from Tri-County Health earlier this year over several issues, including the face mask mandate.