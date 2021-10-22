BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Theodore Hrdlicka, 51, and Courtney Hrdlicka, 32, are headed to prison for gunfire aimed at other drivers as the couple drove through Arapahoe and Adams counties in 2019.

Theodore Hrdlicka was sentenced Friday to 25 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for his actions in Adams County, which 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason called “appalling and unfathomable.”

“These innocent victims were going on a family camping trip when Mr. Hrdlicka inexplicably started shooting at a little boy, his father, and his grandfather,” Mason said. “I’m grateful we were able to achieve justice in this case.”

Courtney Hrdlicka was driving as the couple approached the three would-be campers’ vehicle from behind on Highway 36 near Interstate 25. The campers, on their way to the Estes Park area, reported hearing gunfire from behind.

As the Hrdlickas’ vehicle drew even with the campers’ vehicle, Theodore stuck his gun out the passenger side window and opened fire. Several rounds struck the campers’ vehicle, including one “that was inches away from striking the young boy,” the DA’s Office stated in a press release. “He was left covered in metal fragments from the shooting.”

The Hrdlickas drove on. Two other vehicles were hit as Theodore continued to fire rounds from his handgun, according to prosecutors.

The couple was arrested later at an Adams County residence.

In September, Theodore Hrdlicka pleaded guilty to a single count of attempted murder.

He still faces charges in Arapahoe County. There, 18th Judicial District prosecutors allege the Hrdlicka’s, driving a gray pickup truck, were involved in a road rage incident with the driver of an SUV. Witnesses told Littleton PD officers that the gray pickup sped away from the intersection of South Santa Fe Driver and West Belleview Avenue after its occupants fired a weapon at the SUV.

No one was hurt, but multiple vehicles were damaged, per Littleton PD.

This incident occurred about an hour before the one involving the campers.

Theodore Hrdlicka faces 16 charges in the Littleton case, including a dozen attempted murder charges. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in March. A four-day trial is scheduled to start at the end of November.

Courtney Hrdlicka’s separate Adams and Arapahoe cases were combined into a single one. She pleaded guilty to Accessory to a Crime in Adams County in July and First-Degree Assault with a Deadly Weapon in Arapahoe County the following month. She was sentenced to a total of 10 years in the Department of Corrections.