LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people face serious charges including criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree. Littleton police say Theodore and Courtney Hrdlicka shot at a vehicle in a fit of road rage on Sunday night.
Officers responded to South Santa Fe Driver and West Belleview Avenue after a gray pickup truck and an SUV were involved in a road rage incident. Officers say the suspects sped away in the truck while firing shots toward the SUV.
No one was hurt, but multiple vehicles were damaged.
Littleton police say the same suspects was involved in another road rage incident in Adams County about an hour later.
Sheriff’s investigators say the suspects fired shots from their truck in the area of Interstate 25 and U.S. 36. The round hit three vehicles.
One of those drivers, investigators say, followed the suspects. After some questioning, deputies arrested the suspects.
You must log in to post a comment.