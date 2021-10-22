DENVER (CBS4) – The ski season is already underway across Colorado with three resorts officially open. Keystone is the latest with lifts turning as of Friday morning.
Wolf Creek Ski Area opened for weekend skiing on Oct. 16 followed by A-Basin the next day. A potent mid-October storm helped the process along with over a foot of snow falling at some resorts along the Continental Divide. More snow is expected to fall this weekend.
.@KeystoneMtn opening day!! The conditions looked GREAT on top this AM- while I wanted to share a ski clip I decided to share this one instead. I love this guy’s enthusiasm. Howls all around for a ski day like today! Happy skieason everyone! @CBSDenver #4wx ⛷🎿🚡 pic.twitter.com/Lu5ZDxdgig
— Jamie Leary (@JamieALeary) October 22, 2021
October Opening Dates
Loveland – late part of the month, exact date unknown
November Opening Dates
12th – Vail, Breckenridge
17th – Winter Park
19th – Eldora
20th – Purgatory, Steamboat
22nd – Copper Mountain
24th – Beaver Creek, Crested Butte
25th – Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Telluride
26th – Echo Mountain, Powderhorn
28th – Howelsen Hill
December Opening Dates
8th – Cooper
10th – Granby Ranch, Sunlight
11th – Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk
17th – Hesperus, Kendall Mountain
30th – Silverton
Monarch Mountain has yet to announce an opening date. A post on their website indicates they are busy planning for the season, which includes holding some job fairs.