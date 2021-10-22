DENVER (CBS4) – The week will end on a quiet note around Colorado with partly to mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. We’re expecting highs on this Friday to be in the 50s and 60s in the mountains and on the western slope. Denver and the eastern plains will be a little warmer with highs climbing into the lower and middle 70s.
Saturday will feature increasing cloud cover from the west as the next storm approaches the state. It will arrive sometime during the middle to late part of the afternoon and should produce mountain wind and snow by Saturday night. It is a fast-moving system so by Sunday afternoon skies should begin to clear once again.
Mountain snow totals will be on the light side with mostly 1 to 4 inch totals above 8,000 feet. But a few of the west and northwest-facing slopes could pick up as much as 4 to 8 inches of new snow. Mountain travel is not advised overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.
Denver and the eastern plains could pick up a few very light sprinkles or rain showers late Saturday but most people outside of the mountains should stay dry. Our next chance to see some moisture in Colorado will arrive by Tuesday along with cooler temperatures.