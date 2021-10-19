WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information on a fire at an apartment building in Westminster. Flames tore through the Park Place Apartments near 92nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard on Sept. 24.
READ MORE: Colorado State University's Panacea Life Sciences Cannabinoid Research Center Studies Natural Alternatives To Medicine
Seventy people were displaced from their homes. Fire investigators say it was intentional.READ MORE: Jeffco Sheriff's Deputies Looking For Food Truck Stolen From Littleton Home
At the time, firefighters had to move back outside of the building because of the volume of the fire. Fire officials say all three levels of a building were affected, and the building sustained heavy damage.
MORE NEWS: Adams County Announces Intent To Leave Tri-County Health Department
Now, they want to talk to any witnesses who may have more information about those responsible. Witnesses can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.