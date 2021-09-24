WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster firefighters managed to get a large apartment fire under control Friday afternoon. They, and several other agencies, responded to the homes near Federal Boulevard and 92nd Avenue.
Fire officials say all three levels of a building are affected, and the building sustained heavy damage. Crews are still on the scene working on hot spots. They are also looking for any victims.
It’s not clear if anyone was hurt, but no injuries have thus far been reported. Officials say firefighters are waiting to get in safely.
It’s also not clear how the fire started.
Part of Federal Boulevard was closed for first responders. Westminster police say rush hour traffic is expected to be impacted.
Crews are expected to be at the scene for several hours.