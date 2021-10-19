Broncos safety Kareem Jackson joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week and was asked about the Broncos recent struggles against the Raiders.

(CBS4) – Kareem Jackson said the Broncos experienced “a lack of execution” on the field on Sunday.

“For us, it’s just all about executing. We got the guys defensively to go out and be on one of the best groups doing it, but at the end of the day we have to execute. It’s just a lack of execution for us,” said Jackson.

“For me and everyone else, we have to do more. Right now what we’re doing is not enough.”

Broncos players have talked about looking in the mirror and assessing their own play following three straight losses.

“In my opinion, I’m sure every guy is looking at themselves. I’m looking at myself saying, ‘Where can I be better? What situations can I do more?’ It’s all about every guy just looking at themselves and doing more and wanting to bring more to the table,” said Jackson.

The Broncos will visit Cleveland on Thursday, but will be without starting linebacker Alexander Johnson who suffered a torn pec muscle in Sunday’s loss, and is now out for the rest of the season. It’s the same injury which linebacker Josey Jewell suffered earlier in the season.

“That’s definitely a huge blow for us,” said Jackson.

“They (Alexander and Josey) get us in the right sets and obviously their diagnosing a lot of things and communicating to the front. I like to call those guys the quarterback to our defense. With him going out we have to have a next man up mentality.”