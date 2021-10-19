DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos inside linebacker Alexander Johnson suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday’s loss, and is now out for the rest of the season.
It’s the same injury that sidelined fellow starting ILB Josey Jewell.
Johnson was in the midst of his best season yet and was recently tied for most tackles.
“That’s definitely a huge blow for us,” Kareem Jackson said on Xfinity Monday Live. “They (Johnson and Jewell) get us in the right sets and obviously their diagnosing a lot of things and communicating to the front. I like to call those guys the quarterback to our defense. With him going out we have to have a next man up mentality.”
Also, on the injury front for the Broncos, rookie ILB Baron Browning went into concussion protocol and LT Garett Bolles (leg) is day to day.
