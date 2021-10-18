DENVER (CBS) – Police say the driver suspected of causing a wreck involving multiple cars over the weekend is a 34-year-old woman. Jessica Taylor now faces charges including DUI for the Saturday morning crash in which investigators said she drove the wrong way on Interstate 25.
The crash happened at 4 a.m. on I-25’s southbound lanes at the West Colfax Avenue exit and it originally was reported as happening closer to 8th Avenue.
Taylor is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, assault and driving without insurance.
Police said she sustained serious injuries and several others suffered minor injuries.