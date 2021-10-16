DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a wrong-way crash involving multiple vehicles near 8th Avenue and southbound Interstate 25 in addition to another crash scene. Investigators believe five different vehicles were involved in the crash early Saturday, including the suspect driver.
Police believe that the crash at 8th and I-25 is connected to an earlier crash at Alameda and I-25. Officers say the suspect driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25 which forced other drivers to try to avoid her, causing at least one of them to crash. That driver was rushed to the hospital.
The suspect then crashed at 8th and I-25 and suffered serious injuries.
Five people in that crash suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. The suspect was cited with DUI and reckless driving causing injury and remained in the hospital on Saturday.
Southbound lanes of I-25 were closed in that area during the accident investigation and cleanup at 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The lanes have since reopened.
