DENVER (CBS4) – Denver voters will decide on a measure aimed at addressing pandemic-related learning loss among children. The latest statewide assessments show 73% of 3rd-5th graders in Colorado do not meet expectations in math.
Proposition 119 would increase the tax on recreational marijuana from 15% to 20%.
The increase would fund out-of-school tutoring for K-12 students. Low-income students would get priority.
A recent study by the research organization Common Sense Institute found if the measure passes nearly 95,000 students could receive 2.5 hours of tutoring ever week during the school year.
The 2021 November Coordinated Election is Nov. 2. Ballots started being mailed out earlier this month.