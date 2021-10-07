DENVER (CBS4) – Residents in Denver should be getting their November election ballots in the mail soon. The Denver Elections Division is sending them out on Friday.
Next Monday, elections officials will be testing out the city’s voting equipment to make sure it is in running order.
The Denver ballot contains questions regarding how the city should handle homelessness. Another question addresses conservation easements, which would pertain to the future of the now-closed Park Hill Golf Course. There will also be a question about sales tax.
Additional Resources
The Denver Elections’ Division allows people to view an interactive sample ballot
online.
You can track your ballot status online by signing up at ballottrace.org.