(CBS4) – An arson investigator is now on the scene of an overnight brush fire in Jefferson County. Fire crews acted quickly to get the flames out on South Table Mountain in the Golden area.
The fire burned between 3 and 5 acres.
The sheriff's office says the fire is suspicious, so in addition to crews monitoring flareups, Fairmount Fire sent out the arson investigator.
While the area is currently experiencing dry conditions, winds weren’t excessive overnight.