DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis urged those who are feeling pressure to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine from their loved ones or friends to get the vaccine anyway and keep it secret. On Wednesday, Polis talked about the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Colorado.
“A spouse, a parent you live with who doesn’t want to get it, is against it… you can still privately get that vaccine without your partner knowing if that’s what keeps the harmony in the family and you are protecting yourself,” said Polis.
Colorado health officials said there is concern that people are not getting vaccinated because of misinformation surrounding the vaccine and may pressure those around them.
A total of 72% of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado are among unvaccinated individuals and 77% of individuals who are currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.