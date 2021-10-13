DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is using some strong language to describe the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Colorado. Across the state, there are 964 patients in hospitals, down slightly from Tuesday.
That's a level not seen since early January.
A doctor from Children's Hospital Colorado also discussed the Delta variant's impact on children who continue to account for the most new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
“The highly contagious Delta variant has changed the calculus for risk to children considerably,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary with Children’s Hospital. “It’s so contagious that in the next several months for unvaccinated persons, the question is not if they will get infected, but when.”
"We get vaccinated to protect ourselves and our loved ones, to end the pandemic, and because of the efforts of healthcare workers who have been going above and beyond. The vast majority of people hospitalized and contracting this deadly virus are unvaccinated," said Polis. "Please get your vaccine if you have not already. Get the booster when eligible to further protect yourself, your family and the progress we have made together against COVID."
A total of 72% of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado are among unvaccinated individuals and 77% of individuals who are currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.