DENVER (CBS4) – Bradley Bunn has been sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to possessing pipe bombs after the FBI searched his Loveland home last year. Bunn pleaded guilty to one count of making destructive devices and four counts of possessing destructive devices.
Each count carried a maximum of 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado.READ MORE: Teenage Victim In Domestic Violence Shooting Dies, Infant Dropped By Suspect Expected To Survive
In addition to his sentence of time served, Bunn will be on supervised release for three years. He also won’t be allowed to have any contact with anti-government groups during that time.
Federal agents found four explosive devices inside Bunn’s home last May. Officials described each device as a galvanized steel pipe with end caps and a fuse.READ MORE: Climber Dies After Fall On Challenging Terrain On Kit Carson Peak
FBI bomb technicians determined that the four devices contained explosive materials. Agents also found bomb-making materials inside Bunn’s home, including more steel pipes, primers, fuses and bottles of smokeless powder.
Investigators previously said Bunn did not register the devices or comply with regulations. Bunn’s defense claimed that Bunn has mental health issues from his time serving in Iraq.
Just a few weeks before his arrest, Bunn testified at the state Capitol in favor of repealing Colorado’s Red Flag law. The Red Flag law is a statute that allows for the removal of guns from those mentally disturbed if approved by a judge under certain conditions.MORE NEWS: Chris Pride Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Shooting, Killing Roderick Vecchiarelli
A source familiar with the investigation told CBS4 that Bunn had indicated he planned to go to a “reopen now” rally at the Capitol with a firearm and possibly cause trouble. The raid and arrest at Bunn’s home came several hours before that rally was to begin.