CU Denver Teacher Sues After University Bans Her From Campus Over Rumor She Has COVIDA teacher at CU Denver is suing the university after, she says, it barred her from campus over a rumor that she had COVID-19.

Weekly COVID-19 Testing To Be Required For JeffCo EmployeesFollowing a recent surge in COVID cases, weekly testing will soon be a requirement for thousands of county and municipal employees within JeffCo.

'Scary': Gov. Jared Polis Describes Increase In COVID Patients Hospitalized In ColoradoGov. Jared Polis is using some strong language to describe the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Colorado.

More Than 30 Denver First Responders Face Disciplinary Action For Vaccinate MandateUnder Denver's public health order, updated Sept. 1, all city employees, workers in public and private schools and people who work for private employers such as hospitals, homeless shelters, childcare centers must show proof that they are vaccinated by Sept. 30.

World Stroke Day Is Oct. 29: Know The Signs And SymptomsWorld Stroke Day is coming up on October 29th. Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death in America. Despite that, only about half of Americans can name a single sign or symptom of a stroke.

Colorado Health Plans Expanded To Include Gender Affirmation TreatmentsGov. Jared Polis and Colorado health officials announced an expansion to the state's health plans. The expansions will focus on mental health and pain management.