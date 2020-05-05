



– Just a few weeks before his arrest on federal firearms charges, Brad Bunn testified at the state Capitol in favor of repealing Colorado’s Red Flag law. Bunn was taken into custody by the FBI after pipe bombs were found in his Loveland home.

The Red Flag law is a controversial statute that allows for the removal of guns from those mentally disturbed if approved by a judge under certain conditions. Bunn’s family members described him as mentally disturbed after returning from Iraq where he said he was injured in combat.

Testifying before the Colorado House Judiciary Committee Bunn said, “I was going to end my life with a Glock 40 caliber to the heart. You only get to experience death once so I wanted to experience all of it to take it to the heart.”

On his Facebook page there is a seal that reads, “When tyranny becomes law rebellion becomes

duty.”

Testifying before the committee Bunn added, “You have no right in the Constitution to disarm me, anyone.”

On May 1, federal agents and local police came to Bunn’s home after learning he had made threats. Four pipe bombs were discovered.

A man describing Bunn like a buddy posted this on Facebook shortly after that, “One of our boys got swatted this morning got swatted and was arrested and held in corrections in Larimer County.”

The video with others in the group shows an assault rifle and displayed ammunition.

“Show the people prepared,” a voice is heard saying on the video.

It is not clear what, if any, association Bunn has with those on the video. He was described as like-minded with those who speak out against gun control laws.

“It is treason to disarm the American populace, repeal it please, I’m asking nicely.” Bunn concluded in his testimony.

Bunn was arrested at his Loveland home before authorities believe he was planning to attend a Reopen Colorado rally at the state Capitol.

Bunn remains in federal custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for preliminary and detention hearings.