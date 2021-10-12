PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A snowy Tuesday forced Pitkin County officials to close Highway 82 over Independence Pass. The sheriff’s office says weather and road conditions are reasons for the closure.
Pitkin Community Traffic Alert – Mile Marker 47 – 72 on Highway 82 is closed in both directions going over Independence Pass due to weather and road conditions. Expected length of this event is unknown.
— Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) October 12, 2021
It’s not clear when the road will reopen.
Part of Interstate 70 was closed Tuesday morning for a crash near Silverthorne. As of this writing, lanes are back open.
The mountains are getting snow in a storm system that could bring rain and most likely wind to the Denver metro area.