By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Independence Pass, Pitkin County News

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A snowy Tuesday forced Pitkin County officials to close Highway 82 over Independence Pass. The sheriff’s office says weather and road conditions are reasons for the closure.

It’s not clear when the road will reopen.

Independence Pass (credit: CBS)

Part of Interstate 70 was closed Tuesday morning for a crash near Silverthorne. As of this writing, lanes are back open.

The mountains are getting snow in a storm system that could bring rain and most likely wind to the Denver metro area.

