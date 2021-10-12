SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed between Exit 205 CO 9 at Silverthorne and Exit 216 US 6 Loveland Pass for a while on Tuesday afternoon. The closure was due to a crash east of the tunnel and reopened once the crash was cleared.
The mountains are getting snow in a storm system that could bring rain and most likely wind to the Denver metro area.
#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 205 – CO 9; US 6; Silverthorne and Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass. Due to crash east of tunnel. https://t.co/vw4WmfCBTq
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 12, 2021
A CBS4 crew was on the interstate during the traffic shutdown:
Currently at a standstill along EB I70 just past Silverthorne. Roads aren’t too slick yet but wet. Snowing lightly. A large tow truck just passed us on the shoulder…. That’s never a good sign 😳 @CBSDenver #4wx pic.twitter.com/fQgcxICqI4
— Jamie Leary (@JamieALeary) October 12, 2021