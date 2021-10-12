CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed between Exit 205 CO 9 at Silverthorne and Exit 216 US 6 Loveland Pass for a while on Tuesday afternoon. The closure was due to a crash east of the tunnel and reopened once the crash was cleared.

The mountains are getting snow in a storm system that could bring rain and most likely wind to the Denver metro area.

A CBS4 crew was on the interstate during the traffic shutdown:

