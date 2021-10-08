DENVER (CBS4) – After a long stretch of quiet weather things will turn active in Colorado over the next several days. The pattern change will start with a trough of low pressure impacting the state this weekend.

Rain and snow will move into western Colorado during the day on Friday and it will become widespread after sunset. Snow will fly along and west of the Continental Divide, mainly in elevations above 10,000 feet. The rain and snow showers will linger into the day on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies in the high country.

For Denver, the eastern plains and the Front Range Foothills, most locations will remain dry this weekend. Because of the close proximity of active weather in the mountains this weekend it will be breezy at times with occasional clouds passing through. We can’t rule out a few stray showers.

Temperatures will remain well above normal today in Denver and across eastern Colorado with 70s and 80s. It will be cooler in the mountains and on the western slope due to extensive cloud cover and incoming rain and snow showers.

Next week an even bigger storm will move toward Colorado and it will bring a good chance for widespread mountain snow. The lower elevations, including Denver, will see a chilly rain. There is also a slight chance for a little snow in Denver but it will depend on the exact track so stay tuned!