DENVER (CBS4) – About a week later than average, Denver officially recorded the first freeze of the season Wednesday morning. Many other metro area communities stayed above freezing but it was chilly everywhere.

The official thermometer for Denver located at DIA recorded 29 degrees around 3:30 a.m. The average date for the first freeze of the season in Denver is October 8.

Elsewhere around the state, Fort Collins dropped to 32 degrees Wednesday morning while Boulder and Greeley stayed just above freezing. Downtown Denver also stayed at least 5 degrees warmer than the airport with a low temperatures at the CBS4 studios of only 37 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly quiet, dry, and cool across Colorado as the state sits between two storm systems. The mountains along and north of I-70 will continue to experience occasional light snow but no significant accumulation. And areas near the Wyoming/Nebraska stateline will experience very gusty winds at times. In fact, a High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for northeast Weld County and Morgan, Logan, Phillips, and Sedgwick Counties including Sterling, Julesburg, and Holyoke.

The foothills of Boulder and Larimer Counties including Red Feather Lakes, Glendevey, Nederland, Ward, and Estes Park are also under a High Wind Warning for gusts as high as 75 mph.

Looking ahead to Thursday, the second storm of the week will bring snow, wind, and winter driving conditions back to the mountains starting in the morning.

The heaviest snow should wait until the afternoon and cold rain should reach the Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins areas around the same time. Temperatures will become cold enough to support snow along the urban corridor by Thursday evening but moisture should be limited by that time. Therefore, while the first snow of the season is possible in the Denver metro area Thursday evening, the first accumulation of the season is unlikely.

That said, areas above 6,000 feet on the west and south sides of town could get some minor accumulation. Higher amounts are possible along the Highway 285 corridor above Morrison.

A widespread freeze is also expected Friday morning followed by a cool and windy day. Saturday will start cold again but then temperatures will quickly warm up for the weekend. It should be near 70 degrees at kickoff for the Broncos game at Mile High Sunday afternoon.