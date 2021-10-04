JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The principal at Chatfield Senior High School resigned following a criminal investigation into alleged incidents surrounding “allegations of sexual misconduct.” Chad Broer was placed on administrative leave in August in connection with the alleged July incident.
Chatfield's athletic director Craig Aukland was cited on Aug. 27 for failing to report an incident of child abuse or neglect, a misdemeanor. The citation indicates the alleged incident occurred July 26 on the high school campus.
Jefferson County Public Schools had not detailed what allegedly happened on the campus, but has said, "The situation centers on an event for a private baseball team. Students were involved."
A letter to parents and families on Oct. 4 from Dan Cohan, Chief of Schools, and Scott Allensworth, Community Superintendent, states Broer served at the school district and school for 18 years.
"It is never easy to share this kind of news and it can impact the school community in different ways – a range of reactions is common, expected, normal, and necessary," the letter went on to say.
Jim Ellis, a retired administrator, will serve as interim principal until the end of this semester.