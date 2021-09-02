JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office revealed Wednesday its criminal investigation into alleged incidents at Chatfield Senior High School revolve around “allegations of sexual misconduct.” Up until now, neither the school district nor law enforcement had indicated the precise nature of the school’s internal investigation or the law enforcement probe that led to a citation for Chatfield’s athletic director Craig Aukland.

Aukland was cited Aug. 27 for failing to report an incident of child abuse or neglect, a misdemeanor.

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and failure to report,” Karlyn Tilley, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, said on Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday, CBS4 reported parents in the Jefferson County school district believe it was an incident of alleged hazing that led last week to a criminal citation for Aukland.

The citation for Aukland, 40, indicates the alleged incident occurred July 26 on the high school campus. Aukland’s attorney has not responded to multiple inquiries from CBS4.

Chatfield’s principal, Chad Broer, was also placed on administrative leave in connection with the alleged July incident. Broer has not responded to an inquiry from CBS4.

Jefferson County Public Schools had not detailed what allegedly happened on the campus, but has said, “The situation centers on an event for a private baseball team. Students were involved.”

The district previously told parents that Aukland and Broer were placed on leave “due to allegations of failing to follow district safety protocols.”

Wednesday, Tilley told CBS4 the criminal investigation has recently widened.

“Other allegations… have been presented to us since word got out about all of this,” Tilley said. “I’m not going to expand on what sort of allegations are under investigation. JCSO has received additional reports of alleged crimes and/or misconduct.”

She said each allegation is being investigated, but as of now, there are no new charges to file.

CBS4 also reported Tuesday that Aukland, who has been with the school district since 2006, had been cited before he was hired for an “underage alcohol offense.”

The case was dismissed in 2002 after Aukland “successfully completed the youth alcohol intervention program.”

He faced a similar charge in Douglas County in 1998 when he was charged with a petty offense for consumption of alcohol by a minor. That case was later dismissed.

He was also arrested in 2002 for assault and harassment. Records show the assault charge was dropped when Aukland pleaded guilty to the harassment charge.

Cameron Bell, a spokesperson for the school district, said the district was unaware of Aukland’s alcohol-related offenses when he was hired in 2006. She told CBS4 those offenses should have disqualified Aukland from going to work for the school district.

“When we hire someone into a teacher/educator position, the background check has been completed by CDE (Colorado Department of Education) at the licensing phase,” Bell said. “Therefore, they have already been cleared by CDE’s process.”

Aukland is due in court Oct. 29 on the misdemeanor charge.