DENVER (CBS4)– The identities of two women stabbed to death early Wednesday morning in Denver have been released. Police have arrested Matthew Madden for the deaths on South Marion near Warren.
READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: State Of Colorado Employee Vaccination Rate Far Below Those Of City Of Denver
One of the victims is Katherine Pivoda, Madden’s estranged wife.READ MORE: Stead School Incorporates Agriculture As Part Of Curriculum
The other woman, Jennifer Gelvin, was Pivoda’s friend. Her husband died last month of a heart attack. That couple left behind two children.
MORE NEWS: Janitors At Denver International Airport To Return To Work Saturday Morning As Union Negotiations Resume Next Week
Madden, 36, was taken into custody at the scene.